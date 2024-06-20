Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood divas who got injured on set

Acting may look like a glamorous job but working on a set can be quite dangerous with all the heavy machinery, elaborate sets and action sequences. Just yesterday, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of a big cut on her throat which she got while shooting. Well, she is one of the many Bollywood divas at work who have been hurt on set but were still unstoppable. Take a look: Bollywood divas who got hurt on set

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Today Priyanka shared a photo dump on Instagram featuring her many moments on the set of her next film The Bluff. The post begins with a short clip where the actor has blood all over her upper torso. It looks like she is bleeding from her nose and mouth while the last two pictures give us a glimpse of the injuries on her shoulder and leg. Her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas also makes a cameo in this post

Deepika Padukone

One of Deepika Padukone’s best and most enjoyable performances to date was in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). She was gorgeous and looked effortless when she took over the dance floor. But did you know she shot many of these sequences with bruises and tape on her feet? In an interview, her co-star and now husband Ranveer Singh had revealed that Deepika had no skin left at the bottom of her feet. That’s not all! A trail of blood followed her steps as she completed a take. But she didn’t stop and gave it her all

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Alia Bhatt

Another hard-working actor, Alia Bhatt gives her 100% when she shoots for a project. So you can only imagine the work she put into her passion project Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. According to reports, Alia injured her shoulder and arm while shooting for an action sequence in Bulgaria. Another time the actor got hurt on set was while filming Kalank (2019). She slipped on stairs and hurt her foot, but continued shooting because she was committed to wrapping up the tight schedule

Injured Alia Bhatt

Taapsee Pannu

The versatile Taapsee Pannu is one actor who takes her work very seriously, which reflects beautifully onscreen. During the shoot of her 2021 film Rashmi Rocket, she got over-enthusiastic during running scenes and didn’t take any rest. This resulted in a leg injury on the third day of the shoot. Another time Taapsee got hurt was while filming Game Over (2019). She shared glimpses of her injuries on social media, which left many fans worried

Kangana Ranaut

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019) was one of the biggest films of Kangana Ranaut’s career. She gave her heart and soul to the project, getting injured not once but twice while shooting. The actor got hurt on her forehead while filming a sword-fighting scene and later injured her ankle. But like the fighter that she is, she resumed shoot on recovery and gave us one of her most fierce performances

Kangana after getting hurt on the sets of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Well, these ladies are wonder women and continue to inspire their fans every day. Kudos to them!