Top 8 Bollywood supporting actors who stole the show in these films: From Kangana Ranaut to Paresh Rawal

Bollywood movies are incomplete without a hero having his sidekick or an arch nemesis, and these 8 supporting actors stole the spotlight with their roles in the movies they did. Paresh Rawal and Kangana Ranaut in Hera Pheri and Fashion.

Sahil Vaid

With his humorous roles in ‘Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania’ as ‘Poplu’ and ‘Somdev’ in its sequel ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’, the actor left the audience with a good laugh with his banter throughout the screenplay with lead actor Varun Dhawan, without which the movie would have felt incomplete. The on-screen compatibility of these two remains unmatched.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, a critically acclaimed screenplay released in 2019, would have been incomplete without MC Sher, a character played successfully by Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor received major praise from the audience and critics for his performance in the movie.

Kangana Ranaut

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion, released in 2008, is an award-winning screenplay starring Priyanka Chopra in the lead and Kangana Ranaut as a supporting actor. Kangana’s role as Shonali Gujral was one of the most strong and impactful performances as a supporting actor, overshadowing Priyanka’s lead role. Kangana received major praise for her role in the movie with her ability to display the intensity of her character.

Rajpal Yadav

Any Bollywood comedy movie feels incomplete without Rajpal Yadav playing a supporting yet intriguing role. A successful comedian now turned actor, Yadav’s roles in movies like Partner (2007) as Chota Don and Dagdu in De Dana Dan (2009) prove that the role of a side actor is just as important as the lead.

Arshad Warsi

Making a mark in Bollywood with his role as Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS, Arshad Warsi’s performance in the movie was loved by many. Every Munna Bhai needs his Circuit, and Arshad definitely did it right.

Paresh Rawal

Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a name we have all heard, was played by Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri (2000). The successful cast was loved by all, with each actor playing the perfect role, and Paresh Rawal’s performance for his fitting role took the audience by surprise.

Vicky Kaushal

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki (2023), starring SRK and Taapsee Pannu, featured Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi, a lover who wants to cross borders illegally to save his ex-girlfriend. While the role was relatively brief, Vicky never let his presence go unnoticed. Vicky received major praise for his performance, even though the role was supporting.

Rajkummar Rao

Bareilly ki Barfi released in 2017, starring Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rajkummar Rao playing Bitti’s alleged lover ‘Pritam Virodhi’ in the movie received major praise for his performance. Rao with his iconic on-screen presence makes sure to be in the spotlight no matter the role.