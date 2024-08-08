Vidya Balan shares funny reel; Shabana Azmi can't get over how ‘dubla’ she looks

Actor Vidya Balan recently shared a funny reel of her lip-syncing to a bit from The Kapil Sharma Show on her Instagram. And while fans couldn’t get enough of her sense of humour, they also couldn’t help noticing how transformed she looked. Even Shabana Azmi couldn’t help but notice how fit Vidya looked. (Also Read: Vidya Balan says none of the Khans will play a gay man like Mammootty in Kaathal: ‘It’s quite impossible to do it here') Vidya Balan seemed in a jovial mood in the Instagram reel.

Vidya Balan shares funny reel

Vidya shared a short clip on Instagram and captioned it, “Hahahahahaha.” Dressed in a maroon and black saree paired with a monochrome blouse and accessorised with a silver neckpiece, Vidya looked gorgeous, sporting a bindi on her forehead. She lip-syncs in the reel to an audio clip featuring Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek from their show.

Actors Dia Mirza, Mona Singh, Ira Dubey and Ketika Sharma couldn’t help but comment with laughter emojis. Poonam Dhillon wrote, “You too good my Lovely Vidya!!” Shabana seemed shocked by her transformation, commenting, “Who is this dubla lady?!!!!” Vidya replied to her comment with a star-eyed emoji.

Fans also left numerous comments praising her comic timing, apart from her lip-syncing skills. One fan wrote, “You're looking gorgeous mam!! BTW, very funny haan.” Another commented, “1 hi dil hai, kitni baar jeetogi (I only have 1 heart, how many times will you win it).” “Everyone is a fan of your laughter....keep laughing,” wrote another.

Vidya Balan’s recent work

Vidya was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, where Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy were her co-stars. The film deals with the concept of love and infidelity. It was released in April this year. She will soon be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, reprising her role as Manjulika - the vengeful ghost of a dancer. Karthik Aaryan and Tripti Dimrii also star in the film.