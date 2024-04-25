 Vidya Balan says none of the Khans will play a gay man like Mammootty in Kaathal: ‘It’s quite impossible to do it here' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vidya Balan says none of the Khans will play a gay man like Mammootty in Kaathal: ‘It’s quite impossible to do it here'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 25, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Vidya Balan said while the Kerala audience is more literate to accept their superstar as a gay character, Bollywood's leading stars have a long way to go.

Vidya Balan is of the opinion that no leading star of Bollywood – particularly, any of the Khans – will play a gay man, like Malayalam superstar Mammootty did in Jeo Baby's Kaathal: The Core last year. On the podcast Unfiltered with Samdish, Vidya explained why it's “quite impossible” for that to happen. (Also Read – Vidya Balan says 'it felt like bullying' when she was singled out for her Heyy Babyy costumes during awards night)

Vidya Balan says none of the Khans will play a gay man like Mammootty did in Kaathal: The Core
Vidya Balan says none of the Khans will play a gay man like Mammootty did in Kaathal: The Core

What Vidya said

“We have to accept that it's a more literate audience in Kerala. That's a big difference. The texture of the lowest common denominator is very different in Kerala. I'm not taking away from him (Mammootty) that he did. But maybe it's a bit easier there. It is a reflection of his society. I think they'd be more open to something like this. And they revere their actors like anything in the South. They worship them, especially the male superstars. So it's that much more creditable that he went ahead and did it. He didn't think it'd be a reflection on my machismo. He's a much more secure actor,” said Vidya.

Vidya said when she watched Kaathal: The Core, she messaged Dulquer Salmaan to convey her compliments to his superstar-father. “For the biggest superstar of Malayalam cinema to not only act in it, but also produce it, I don't think there's a bigger show of acceptance or support to the community, and then opening others' minds to the same. Unfortunately, I don't think any of our Hindi stars would be able to do a film like Kaathal,” added Vidya.

She did, however, say that she's hopeful of the new generation to break that notion. She took Ayushmann Khurrana's example, who played a gay man in Hitesh Kewalya's 2020 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

About Kaathal: The Core

Directed by Jeo Baby of The Great Indian Kitchen fame, Kaathal: The Core marks Mammootty and Jyothika’s first film together. They play a married couple, where Jyothika's character asks for a divorce on the grounds that her husband is gay.

Penned by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, the film was produced by Mammootty Kampany and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. The movie also features actors Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni and Sudhi Kozhikodein key roles.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vidya Balan says none of the Khans will play a gay man like Mammootty in Kaathal: ‘It’s quite impossible to do it here'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On