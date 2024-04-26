Govinda puts past differences aside; attends Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh’s wedding. Watch

Actor Govinda put past differences aside for an evening, when he attended the wedding of Krushna Abhishek’s sister, Arti Singh, to businessman Dipak Chauhan. The actor and his nephew might not be on talking terms, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t look happy about attending his niece’s wedding. (Also Read: Kashmera Shah wants to welcome Govinda with open arms: He might have been angry at Krushna, but he is not angry at Arti) Govinda attended Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh's wedding.(Instagram)

Govinda attends Arti’s wedding

Fans were surprised to see videos and pictures of Govinda at Krushna’s sister’s wedding given the years-long feud between the uncle and nephew. The actor looked dapper in a black bandhgala as he greeted the paparazzi outside before making his way in. Talking to Instant Bollywood after attending the wedding, he said, “Ishvar se praarthana hai, jo kripa Arti par hui hai kisi prakaar ka vastu dosh na lage (I pray for her wellbeing and may god protect her from evil eyes).”

Krushna and Kashmera express happiness

Krushna and his wife, Kashmera Shah, expressed happiness at Govinda’s presence there. Kashmeera spoke to the same portal stating that she’s ‘very happy’ the actor attended the wedding, stating that he blessed her two children. Krushna also said, “Maama aaye bahut khushi hui. I was so happy to see him. Wo dil ki baat hai. Humara emotional connect hai. (I am very happy my uncle came. We have an emotional connect, it has to do with the heart.)”

Ahead of the wedding, Kashmera took to Instagram to share a reel with Arti, writing, “We will always be your family @artisingh5 and we welcome @dipakchauhan09. Remember to tell him I am very possessive about everyone I love and you are a huge part of my life. All the best for your new life and journey. Your brother @krushna30 and I are always here with you, now and forever.”

Arti and Dipak pose for clicks

After the wedding, Arti and Dipak posed for clicks as a newlywed couple outside the reception venue. Arti held her husband close as they posed for the paparazzi, greeting the photographers and thanking them for being there. Celebs like Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Sunil Grover, Devoleena, Yuvika Chaudhary and Archana Puran Singh also attended the wedding reception.

