Arti Singh shares pics from her haldi ceremony with Dipak Chauhan, teases brother Krushna Abhishek in new clip

Actor Arti Singh has shared pictures from her haldi ceremony days ahead of her wedding with fiance Dipak Chauhan. Several videos and pictures of the duo, along with her family members, including brother-comedian Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Bride-to-be Arti Singh celebrates bridal shower with brother Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah) Arti Singh with her fiance Dipak Chauhan (L); with her brother Krushna Abhishek.

What Arti, Dipak wore for her haldi ceremony

For the event, Arti wore a pink choli and a green mid-length lehenga skirt. She also wore flower kaleeras, and oversized kundan earrings. The groom-to-be was seen in an embroidered traditional outfit.

Sharing photos with Dipak on Instagram, Arti wrote, "Rang rang mere rang main, rang jayenge sang! #PyarKiHaldi #DipakKiArti." The caption is a song's lyrics from the film Bollywood Hollywood.

Arti shared her pics from ceremony

Earlier on Tuesday, Arti had posted her solo photos as she twirled. She wrote, "Sabse Khoobsurat Rang, Haldi Ka Rang, Mere Pyar Ka Rang (The most beautiful colour, yellow colour, my love's colour) (red heart emojis). Couldn’t be happier as dreams turn into reality #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti."

Krushna Abhishek, wife Kashmera was part of festivities

In a video, shared on Instagram, Krushna Abhishek was seen applying haldi (turmeric) on his sister. She then playfully rubbed her face against his as he smiled. Kashmera Shah was also seen applying haldi on Arti. The bride to be also posed for pictures with Krushna. He wore a green kurta and pyjama.

When will Arti marry Dipak

Recently, Arti announced her wedding with Dipak. She posted a romantic video with Dipak and wrote, "Dipak ki Arti. Countdown begins 20 days to go to our forever." Arti and Dipak will tie the knot on April 25. Dipak is a businessman.

Reportedly, it's an arranged marriage and the duo met through matchmakers. Arti, niece of actor Govinda, has appeared in several TV Shows. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 13.