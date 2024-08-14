Emergency trailer reactions: Reddit predicts 'problems and controversies', says Kangana Ranaut's talent is undeniable

After much delay, the first look into the world of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency is finally out, which explores a chapter from Indian political history. And the trailer has ignited conversations on social media, with many lauding Kangana’s acting skills. Also read: Emergency trailer: Kangana Ranaut gives Indira Gandhi's life the ‘Shakespearean tragedy’ treatment. Watch In the film, actor Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film features Kangana in the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The trailer gave a glimpse of the 'darkest times of democratic India' and was released on August 14, eve of Independence Day 2024.

Reddit reviews

As soon as the trailer was released, social media was abuzz with mixed reactions to the project. On Reddit, there were some users who were praising the film, calling it the comeback of the Queen actor, while some feel that the film will come with its share of problems.

“Ngl, this looks very good... God damn,” wrote one user, while another shared, “Stree 2 k itne shorgul mein ye trailer chup jayega.. but then it will run in theatres as well so that will attract attention”.

“Ok, film is going to cause some problems for sure,” wrote one.

Another user shared, “Damn it. I watched some other trailer from some channel called Bollygrad something an hour ago and man I was like WTF is this. I was disappointed. Good to know that THIS is the actual trailer and it looks so good”.

“The dialogue delivery at the end can eat up the careers of all nepo babies,” posted one user.

“This looks so promising. Did she really direct this? Amazing,” exclaimed one, with another sharing, “Damn she has dissolved into the character”.

There were some users who hoped that the film works well at the box office.

“Trailer looks good, waant expecting that,” posted one. Another user shared, “I didn't expect it to be this good. In some scenes she looks so convincing as Indira. I'm intrigued”.

“The character who plays Sanjay looks intense. I'm glad they took someone who can act,” wrote one user, with one mentioning, “This looks promising i hope the audience gives it a chance”.

“Looks banging! It will pull me to theatres for sure,” posted another user. “Looks promising I may watch it based on reviews,” shared another.

One user posted, “Idk yar never thought I’d say this but I wanna watch it”, while another wrote, “God she knows how to act! What a trailer. Might even be a hit. I hope its not like any other sugary biopic”.

“Film looks good....national award for her,” asserted one user.

“This looks phenomenal! Kangana nailed this!!! Will definitely be watching this in theatres. Gotta support good movies and actors like this instead of the rubbish that usually gets views,” posted one user, with one sharing, “trailer is so amazing & her acting is always on top but we know film gonna be flop that sad”.

About the film

The makers of the film revealed the new release date of the film recently. Earlier, Kangana had announced the postponement of the movie due to her election campaign. After she registered a win in the Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, the actor announced the release date of her upcoming film with a poster. The political drama is set to open on the big screen on September 6, 2024.

Directed by Kangana herself, Emergency boasts a vast cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, the movie is set against the backdrop of one of India's most tumultuous political periods and promises to be a gripping portrayal of historical events.

With a screenplay and dialogues by Ritesh Shah and music by Sanchit Balhara, Emergency is poised to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and historical significance.