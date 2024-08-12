Kangana Ranaut says her political-biopic Emergency based on Indira Gandhi is like a 'Shakespearean tragedy'

Kangana Ranaut is geared up for her upcoming political-thriller Emergency. The actor portrays former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film based on the Emergency period of 1975-1977. Kangana, who has also directed the film, in an interview with Variety, compared the former PM's life to a Shakespearean tragedy. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut visits flood-hit areas in Himachal: 'People have lost everything') Kangana Ranaut compared her upcoming film Emergency to a Shakespearean tragedy.

Kangana compares her film to a Shakespearean tragedy

While speaking about her interest in depicting the Emergency period and Indira Gandhi's life, Kangana shared a quote from a biography by cultural activist Pupul Jayakar, which read, “Jiddu Krishnamurti, her guru, friend and guide, he asked her to call an end to it. And she said very something: ‘I feel as if I’m riding this ferocious, cruel beast, which I started to love riding initially, but now I don’t think I can get off of it’.”

The actor-politician also stated that Emergency is not simply a chronological retelling of events but a profound exploration of power and its consequences. The BJP MP (Member of Parliament) pointed, out, “Her life was such a Shakespearean tragedy. It’s not for us to judge or evaluate. It is what it is. When people see the film they will realize that it is such an honest take on the Emergency, what led to it and what eventually came of it.”

Kangana Ranaut announces Emergency release date

Kangana, shared a new poster of Emergency on her Instagram handle while announcing the trailer release date. The poster features Kangana as Indira Gandhi, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Vishwak Nair as Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sanjay Gandhi respectively. She captioned her post as, “Witness the Darkest Times of Democratic Indian History & the lust For Power that almost burned down the Nation! #KanganaRanaut’s #EmergencyTrailer out on 14th August. The Explosive Saga of The Darkest Chapter of Indian Democracy #Emergency unfolds In cinemas worldwide on 6th September.”

Emergency is co-produced by Kangana and Renu Pitti under the banners - Manikarnika Films and EaseMyTrip. The movie is distributed by Zee Studios.