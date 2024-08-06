Kangana Ranaut visits flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh: 'People have lost everything, our hope is PM Modi...'

The devastating floods and heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh have left a trail of destruction, claiming lives and sweeping away infrastructure across the state. On Tuesday, Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut visited a few flood-hit areas in her home state, where rescue and relief measures were underway. Also read | Kangana Ranaut trends on Twitter for sharing morphed picture of Rahul Gandhi: 'Mandi selected a troll for Parliament' Kangana Ranaut met locals during her visit to flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh.

'Humans are so vulnerable before the nature'

She shared a series of pictures from her visit as she met locals and assessed the work being done in the affected areas. "Today visiting various flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh," she wrote on Instagram Stories alongside a photo that showed the damage. Kangana hugged a woman in a picture, with which she wrote, "People have lost everything... in the vastness of that loss I feel immense pain and grief... our hope is PM Modi..."

Sharing another photo of herself with local women, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, "Humans are so vulnerable before the nature... oh mother earth be kind to us..." The actor also shared a video of her drive in Himachal and wrote, “Mountains (are) sometimes so serene, so blissful... at times so terrifying, so volatile. Just like me. I am mountains and they are me...”

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut visited flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Kangana Ranaut visited Himachal Pradesh amid the aftermath of a catastrophic flood.

Visit comes after absence from Mandi was questioned

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with the aftermath of yet another calamitous flood season, the focus remains on recovery and rebuilding efforts, with local authorities pledging relentless support until normalcy is restored across the state. Kangana's involvement has been under discussion amid widespread appeals for assistance from various quarters.

The actor and BJP leader had recently taken to Instagram Stories and X to address the concerns and said she was advised by local authorities to not visit the affected areas in Himachal amid the catastrophic flood.

‘I want to assure Himachal people I have their back’

After she was questioned for missing in action in rain-ravaged Mandi, the BJP MP had said recently that she was ‘mobilising support' for Himachal, and will visit soon. She tweeted on Friday, “I asked for meetings with PM ji and HM ji regarding flood destructions in Mandi constituency. I want to assure Himachal people I have their back and they will get BJP’s full support.”

"It's a very saddening thing for us. The life of people living in the mountains is tough. Every year such tragedies come and damage the lives and property of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The PM and the Union HM have taken reports for all the things and have given assurance that more help through relief funds will be provided. I'll also meet different ministers to seek as much help as I can get. After my work is completed here, I'll visit Himachal to meet people in their tough times," Kangana also said.