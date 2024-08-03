Kangana Ranaut trends on Twitter for sharing morphed picture of Rahul Gandhi: 'Mandi selected a troll for Parliament'

Actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut has launched another attack on Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. On Saturday, Kangana shared a morphed picture of Rahul Gandhi on her IG stories that showed him in a skull cap, with turmeric tika on his forehead and a cross necklace. She was taking a jibe at him for his recent remarks on caste census in the Parliament. Hours later, she was trending on Twitter for the ‘trolling’. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi ‘pasta with kadi patta tadka’ amid his caste row with Anurag Thakur) Kangana Ranaut is sharing daily posts about Rahul Gandhi on social media.

With the picture, Kangana wrote, “Jaati jivi jise bina jaati pooche jaati ganana karani hai (He who wishes to hold a caste census without asking anyone's caste).”

'Kangana' is currently trending on Twitter with upwards of 20,000 tweets. Many have called her a ‘troll’ who is unfit for the Parliament. “This is an appeal to @siddaramaiah, @revanth_anumula and @mkstalin. Kangana Ranaut has shared shameful below belt morphed image of Rahul Gandhi on Instagram. This is the time she gets dragged in court, just an online FIR won't do the trick. This is absolutely sick from #KanganaRanaut and she just can't be left unpunished,” read a tweet.

“People are watching.. They'll give answer to your Hatred,” wrote another person. “Kangana Ranaut mocked Rahul Gandhi over the caste census, but she has had many flop films like *Tejas*, *Dhakad*, *Thalaivi*, and more. Given her own failures, she shouldn't troll others. Rahul Gandhi is a very popular leader and doesn't need defending,” read another tweet. “Shame on Kangana Ranaut 👎👎👎 What kind of manners your parents gave you. Please @INCIndia take action,” read another tweet.

However, a few even supported Kangana and told her to keep such posts coming.

Kangana's earlier post on Rahul Gandhi

Recently, Kangana shared old videos of Rahul invoking caste in public meetings on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, “Apni jaat ka kuch ata pata nahi, nanu Muslim, dadi Parsi, mummy Christian aur khud aisa lagta hai jaise Pasta ko kadi patte ka tadka lagakar kichadi banane ki koshish ki ho, aur inko sabki jaat pata karni hai. (You know nothing of your own caste, your grandfather is Muslim, grandmother Parsi, mummy Christian and it feels like someone tempered pasta with curry leaves to make rice and lentils, but he wants to know everyone’s caste.)”

She also added, “How can he be publicly ask people their caste in such a crude, condescending manner, shame on Rahul Gandhi.”

What did Rahul Gandhi say

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused BJP MP Anurag Thakur of ‘insulting and abusing’ him in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Union Budget. BJP MP Anurag had said, “Those whose caste is not known, talk about the caste census.” without taking anyone’s name. He later stated, “I had said that someone who doesn't know about caste talks about census. I did not name anyone.”

Rahul, who had promised a nationwide census if INDIA bloc came into power, replied, “You can insult me as much as you like but we will pass the caste census in Parliament. Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him.”