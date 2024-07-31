 Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi ‘pasta with kadi patta tadka’ amid his caste row with Anurag Thakur | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi ‘pasta with kadi patta tadka’ amid his caste row with Anurag Thakur

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Jul 31, 2024 07:47 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut reacted after Rahul Gandhi claimed that Anurag Thakur ‘insulted’ and ‘abused’ him in Lok Sabha while discussing the Union Budget.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut did not hold back on her thoughts while addressing Rahul Gandhi’s comment on caste row in Lok Sabha. A day after Rahul claimed to have been ‘insulted’ and ‘abused’ by Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha, she shared an old video of Rahul for also talking about caste. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Muharram video 'scary', wants Hindu men to get 'combat training to survive in a world like this')

Kangana Ranaut shared old videos of Rahul Gandhi invoking caste.
Kangana Ranaut shared old videos of Rahul Gandhi invoking caste.

Kangana Ranaut on Rahul Gandhi

Kangana shared old videos of Rahul invoking caste in public meetings on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, “Apni jaat ka kuch ata pata nahi, nanu Muslim, dad Parsi, mummy Christian aur khud aisa lagta hai jaise Pasta ko kadi patte ka tadka lagakar kichadi banane ki koshish ki ho, aur inko sabki jaat pata karni hai. (You know nothing of your own caste, your grandfather is Muslim, father Parsi, mummy Christian and it feels like someone tempered pasta with curry leaves to make rice and lentils, but he wants to know everyone’s caste.)” 

She also added, “How can he be publicly ask people their caste in such a crude, condescending manner, shame on Rahul Gandhi.”

A screen grab of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories.
A screen grab of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories.

What happened

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused BJP MP Anurag Thakur of ‘insulting and abusing’ him in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Union Budget. BJP MP Anurag had said, “Those whose caste is not known, talk about the caste census.” without taking anyone’s name. He later stated, “I had said that someone who doesn't know about caste talks about census. I did not name anyone.” 

Rahul, who had promised a nationwide census if INDIA bloc came into power, replied, “You can insult me as much as you like but we will pass the caste census in Parliament. Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him.”

Kangana Ranaut’s political career

Kangana won the elections this year and was elected as the MP of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. She gave her first speech in parliament last week. She said in Hindi, “We have the kath kuni style of building houses or the tradition of making clothes from sheep and yak wool or the musical traditions of Spiti, Kinnaur and Bharmour. They all are becoming extinct.”

Kangana Ranaut calls Rahul Gandhi 'pasta with kadi patta tadka' amid his caste row with Anurag Thakur
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
