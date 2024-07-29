Kangana Ranaut calls Muharram video 'scary', wants Hindu men to get 'combat training to survive in a world like this'

Member of Parliament and actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to X to react to an undated video showing Muslims observing Muharram. Men dressed in white and covered in blood were seen in the video. Sharing the clip, Kangana called it 'weird and scary'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Agniveer scheme will help candidates build ‘personality’ Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut at Parliament during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

‘No harm in keeping your blood hot’

Considered the second holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan, Muslims believe Muharram to be a period of intense grief as they mourn the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain.

With the Muharram video, Kangana tweeted, "This is weird and scary but to survive in a world like this should Hindu men also do some kind of compulsory combat training? Looking at the scenarios around there is no harm in keeping your blood hot… is there?"

Some on X slammed Kangana's tweet for 'instigating Hindus by asking them to keep their blood hot'. The original video was tweeted by an X user with, “Q: What kind of celebration is this? Liberals and Islamists: World's most peaceful celebration.”

Kangana's first speech in Parliament

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Thursday gave her first speech in Parliament and made a demand in Lok Sabha for preserving the art forms and building traditions of Himachal Pradesh. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, she said several art forms of Himachal are on the verge of extinction and will soon become extinct. She urged the government to take steps to preserve them.

Kangana, who represents the Mandi constituency in Lower House, said in Hindi, "We have the kath kuni style of building houses or the tradition of making clothes from sheep and yak wool or the musical traditions of Spiti, Kinnaur and Bharmour. They all are becoming extinct."

Kangana said the traditional Himachali dresses such as jackets, caps and sweaters made from sheep and yak wool fetch a good price abroad and they need to be preserved. She sought to know from the government the steps taken to preserve the traditions of hill state.