Kangana Ranaut gives her first speech in Parliament, talks about art and folk music of Himachal Pradesh. Watch

Kangana Ranaut has been in news after her Mandi win was challenged in Himachal Pradesh high court. On Thursday, the actor-politician took to Instagram and X to share a video of her first ever speech in the Parliament. The BJP MP spoke about the 'extinction' of Himachal's tribal music and folk art. Also read: Kangana Ranaut isn't politically correct most of the times but that's her USP: Chirag Paswan Kangana Ranaut gave her first speech in the Parliament.

Watch Kangana's speech

After thanking the honourable speaker for giving her an opportunity to speak before the Parliament on behalf of the people of Mandi, Kangana said in Hindi, "In Mandi, there are various art forms that are on the verge of becoming extinct. In our Himachal Pradesh there is an indigenous construction technique called kath-kuni; the skin of sheep is used to make various kinds of clothes, such as jackets, caps, shawls, sweaters. These are considered valuable in countries outside India, but here they are becoming extinct. We should talk about what steps are being taken to promote these."

She added, "I would also like to add that the folk music of Himachal Pradesh, especially the tribal music from Spiti, Kinnaur and Bharmour, and their folk and art forms are also on the verge on extinction. So, what are we doing about them?"

Kangana wrote in her caption, “Aaj Parliament mein Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) ke vishay mein baat rakhne ka pehla mauka mila (Today I got the first chance to talk about Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) in the Parliament).”

Election of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut challenged

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Kangana, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mandi. A petition was filed by a Kinnaur resident for setting aside Kangana's election on the grounds that his nomination papers to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency were allegedly wrongly rejected.

Issuing the notice, Justice Jyotsna Rewal directed Kangana to file a reply by August 21. She had won from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes. She had polled 5,37,002 votes against his 4,62,267 votes.