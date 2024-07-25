Kangana Ranaut's election as BJP MP from Mandi challenged, high court issues notice

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on a petition for setting aside her election from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. The petitioner, Layak Ram Negi, alleged that his nomination papers to contest from Mandi were wrongly rejected by the returning officer. Justice Jyotsna Rewal, while issuing has directed Ranaut to file a reply by August 21. (ANI)

Negi, a former government employee and resident of Kinnaur, told news agency PTI that he got a voluntary retirement from the service and produced a "no dues certificate" from the department along with his nomination.

Negi alleged that his nomination was rejected in a day after he was asked to produce a "no dues certificate" from the electricity, water and telephone departments. Negi said that his papers were not accepted by the returning officer and thus rejected his nomination as well, reported PTI.

Negi, who had filed his nomination as an independent candidate, said he submitted his election papers on May 14 and submitted all the other required documents on May 15. However the returning officer did not accept them, reported Indian Express.

Negi said that he could have won the elections if his papers had been accepted and asked for the elections to be set aside.

Kangana Ranaut had won from the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency with by a margin of 74,755 votes against Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh who gained 4,62,267 votes, while Ranaut won 5,37,002 votes.

(with inputs from news agencies)