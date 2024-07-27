Kangana Ranaut criticises Paris Olympics over its rendition of The Last Supper: ‘This is how France welcomed the world?’

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has criticised the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 over its “blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper”. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana posted several pictures and videos from the event. She also wrote notes on how the event included a child during the rendition. (Also Read | Ram Charan, Upasana get drenched as they visit Paris Olympics. See pics) Kangana Ranaut spoke about the Paris Olympics 2024.

Kangana criticises Paris Olympics' act

Posting a video from the event, Kangana wrote, "The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a *child* in their hyper-s*xualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked Olympics 2024. Shame."

Kangana questions act at opening ceremony

She also shared a photo of a man in blue paint. The actor wrote, "Naked body painted Christ at the Olympics opening in Paris (person facepalming emoji)." Sharing another picture, Kangana said, "This is how France welcomed the world for 2024 Olympics .... And what is the message of such acts ?? Welcome go the world of Satan?? Is this what they want to show??"

Kangana talks about homosexuality

The actor also shared a picture collage of the acts. She captioned it, "At Olympics opening everything was about being homosexual, I am not against homosexuality but this is beyond me how Olympics is related to any sexuality?? Why games, sports participation of all nations to claim human excellence being taken over by sex?? Why can't sex stay in our bedrooms?? Why it has to be a national identity? This is bizarre!!"

Internet reacts to The Last Supper act

At the event, the drag performance involving children, apparently reimagining The Last Supper, is also being criticised by a section of the people. A person said, "Turned you off. Disgusting, evil...to 2.4 billion Christians around the world that you apparently don't care about! #LastSupper depiction of Jesus, the Christ-God's Son, and His disciples." A comment read, "Bad taste! This is not even artistic, offends millions of Christians and Da Vinci fans. Not appropriate for an Olympic opening ceremony in Paris."

"There is no way France should have allowed that display, because no one would and should do that to other faiths. You can celebrate a community without disrespecting another," a person tweeted. An X user wrote, "It's not okay to make fun of the #LastSupper. Question : Why they mocked #Christanity in an opening ceremony of world’s largest sporting event?" Another tweet read, "I can't understand, what is the context of doing such things at @Olympics?"

What else happened at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

At the Paris Olympics 2024 ceremony, singer Celine Dion made an emotional return to the stage on Friday amid her struggles with stiff person syndrome. She sang Edith Piaf's Hymne A L'Amour while standing at the base of the Eiffel Tower. Celine followed Lady Gaga and other European singers to close the ceremony with a memorable performance.

Axelle Saint-Cirel, Abdelkrim Brahmi, aka Rim'K, Aya Nakamura, Marina Viotti, and Gojira also performed at the event. Friday night's Olympic ceremony was historic as it took place outside of a stadium for the first time. It showcased Paris' iconic landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower. The event featured 3,500 actors, dancers, and musical performers.