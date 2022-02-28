Sonam Kapoor shares video of her pretty London home as she lounges on sofa on a lazy Monday. Watch

Sonam Kapoor gave her Instagram followers another glimpse of her London home as she shared a video of herself relaxing on a couch. The actor shares the two-and-a-half bedroom space in Notting Hill with her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. Sonam, who wanted a combination of British and Indian aesthetics in her home, created the space with the help of Mumbai-based architect Rooshad Shroff and stylist Nikhil Mansata. She took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share another sneak-peek into one of her rooms which appeared to be a lounging area. Also Read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate Valentine's Day with loved-up posts: Fans says 'definition of power couple'

In her first Instagram Story, Sonam shared a picture of a space where a vase adorned with tuberose flowers could be seen in front of a large shelf carrying books. The focus of the picture was a rustic brown chandelier. Smaller vases could also be soon on the shelves and the table along the walls, along with some ethnic posters.

Sonam Kapoor enjoys a lazy Monday at home in London. pic.twitter.com/0Wq5WUnMLS — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) February 28, 2022

In another Instagram Story, Sonam shared a video that showed her relaxing on a white couch filled with fluffed pillows. A large pot carrying a green plant could be seen behind her. The clip went on to show a glass window with a lot of greenery in the background. A shelf in front of the window carried some framed family pictures. Sonam concluded the video by bringing the camera back to her side, where a framed picture from her wedding to Anand could be seen next to some books on the shelf adjacent to her couch. She also added a home emoji on the video. Also Read: Sonam Kapoor says she likes ‘freedom’ she enjoys in London: ‘I make my own food, clean my own space’

Sonam had previously given a detailed tour of the house for Architectural Digest's issue in September last year. Sharing pictures from the magazine's photoshoot on her Instagram account, the actor had said, “The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present."

Sonam noted that she wanted a "delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage" at her home. She wrote, "Being away from home can be hard at times, and so Rooshad did a marvelous job of marrying British architecture with the Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart."

