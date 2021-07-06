Sonam Kapoor says she likes ‘freedom’ she enjoys in London: ‘I make my own food, clean my own space’

Sonam Kapoor, who shifted base to London after marrying Anand Ahuja in May 2018, has talked about the ‘freedom’ she enjoys there. She also talked about her life there and how she does the household chores herself.

In a new interview, Sonam Kapoor talked about exploring the streets of London and said that she is ‘still a tourist’. She then went on to describe her daily routine and how she cooks and cleans the house herself.

Talking to Vogue, Sonam said, “I like the freedom here. I make my own food, clean my own space, shop for my own groceries.” She talked about her nights in with her husband Anand Ahuja and how they dress up even for home-cooked dinners. She added that they have different opinions when it comes to deciding what to watch. “He likes to watch basketball and I want to watch The Queen’s Gambit,” she said.

Earlier this year, Sonam shared a picture with Anand taken in London, and said that she missed home. “I miss india so so much , and I’ve been craving to go back home and see my family and friends desperately. But I realise I might by dissing my new home a little bit that has given me so much including my beautiful husband, @anandahuja. ‘A bad day in London is still better than a good day anywhere else’,” she wrote.

Sonam tied the knot with Anand on May 8, 2018. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Sonam was last seen on the big screen in The Zoya Factor, which released in 2019. She was also seen in a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She will be seen next in Blind, a remake of a 2011 South Korean thriller.