Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 teaser: Shilpa Shetty brings back 90s’ pelvic thrusts with Meezaan, watch

Shilpa Shetty is bringing back the iconic song, Chura Ke Dil Mera, in her comeback film Hungama 2. She dropped a teaser of the new track, titled Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0, on Monday. The full song will be out on Tuesday.

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 features Shilpa Shetty alongside Meezaan. The two are seen recreating the signature pelvic thrusts of the original choreography. Shilpa also featured with Akshay Kumar in the original Chura Ke Dil Mera, from Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994).

“After a looonnggg wait, but at last... Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0. Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am! #Hungama2. With love and gratitude,” Shilpa wrote, sharing the video on Twitter. Earlier in the day, she and Meezaan teased the song with their playful banter.

— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 5, 2021





Meezaan tweeted to Shilpa, accusing her of stealing an unnamed thing from him. “@theshilpashetty kuch purani aadatein jaati nahi (old habits die hard). You’ve stolen ‘it’ for the second time now!” he wrote, to which she replied, “Is your account hacked? What did I steal? @MeezaanJ.”

Without divulging much, Meezaan said, “Arrey @TheShilpaShetty you’ve stolen it for the second time and this time … MINE.” Shilpa replied, “Ahhhhhh!!!!! ha ha ha ssssssshhhhh @MeezaanJ it’s still a secret... Wait!”

Shilpa will make her acting comeback after more than a decade with Hungama 2, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash, apart from her and Meezaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was set to open in theatres but will now get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shilpa will also be seen in Sabbir Khan’s romantic action film, Nikamma, alongside Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film has been indefinitely pushed due to the pandemic.