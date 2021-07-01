Hungama 2 trailer: Meezaan and Shilpa Shetty scandalise Paresh Rawal; film coming to Disney+ Hotstar

Hungama 2 is going to Disney+ Hotstar. The first trailer for the comedy sequel, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Meezaan Jafferi and Pranitha Subhash, was released on Thursday.

Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Paresh Rawal and Priyadarshan in the cult comedy Hera Pheri, helped launch the trailer. Hungama 2 also serves as an acting comeback for Shilpa Shetty, who has been largely absent from films for over a decade.

Watch the Hungama 2 trailer here:





The film's plot revolves around Meezaan's character trying to disprove that he's the father of his college sweetheart's baby. Paresh Rawal reprises his role as Radheshyam Tiwari from the first film, which starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen.

The trailer also features a remixed version of the hit 90s song Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali, originally picturised on Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar in the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The new version is also picturised on Shilpa.

Priyadarshan said that he'd offered the film to Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan, but they turned the film down. “I didn’t go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Siddharth Malhotra. They all refused to do the film. Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director, because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years,” Priyadarshan told PTI last year.

Hungama 2 also features Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Tiku Talsania, and others. The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23.