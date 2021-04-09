Rimi Sen says she was 'furniture' in Dhoom, Hungama, Golmaal: 'I have achieved nothing'

Actor Rimi Sen has said that had she 'struggled' for a few more years, she might have succeeded in the film industry. After a series of appearances in splashy projects in the 2000s, Rimi slipped out of public consciousness.

In an interview, she said that she was nothing more than 'furniture' in some of her biggest films, and that she was only motivated by money at the time.

"That time I wasn’t mature. I was young, aggressive, I was getting a lot of work and I used to go with the flow. I was there only for money," Rimi told IndianExpress.com. She continued, "I did Dhoom, Phir Hera Pheri, Hungama, Golmaal and I had the role of furniture in all of them. That time the film industry was male dominated. Today content is the hero. Back then, hero was the only hero! OTT platforms have changed the scene today."

Rimi said that filmmakers are more 'fearless' today because they don't have the burden of delivering only ₹100 crore box office hits. She said that her 'only fault' is that she didn't 'fight' more before deciding to 'quit'. She said, "Now when I watch my films after 10 years, I realise what have I achieved? Nothing."

In another interview with a leading daily, Rimi recalled how she had auditioned for Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades, and Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS, but lost out on both occasions. "There have been several such instances and opportunities that I have lost, but then such things are part and parcel of an actor’s life, one has to take it positively in their stride," she'd said.

Rimi was last seen on the big screen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Shagird, which released in 2011. She also appeared as a contestant on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 9, in 2015.

