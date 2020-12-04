Shilpa Shetty invites you inside her soon-to-be-unveiled Mumbai restaurant. See pics

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty has shared several new pictures from the soon-to-be-unveiled Worli branch of the restaurant Bastian, of which she is a 50% stakeholder. Shilpa took to Instagram to share pictures from the new outlet.

“And it’s ready...” Shilpa captioned one post, adding the hashtags ‘coming soon’ and ‘gratitude’. The picture showed her posing inside the swanky establishment, wearing a black outfit. Her second post was a group picture, which also included husband Raj Kundra, and celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. Shilpa captioned this post, “About last night... My first night out and dinner in 9 months; for a tasting night with great food, fun, and friends at @bastianmumbai Worli.”

Shilpa’s sister, Shamita Shetty commented, “Yayeeeee.. the place looks fab!!!”. Sophie Chaudry dropped heart emojis.

Genelia also took to Instagram to share a group selfie from the evening. “Thank You @theshilpashetty and @rajkundra9 for a lovely lovely evening at the new @bastianmumbai .. The food was unbelievable and an experience in itself.. Need to do this more often..” she wrote in her caption. Riteish particularly enjoyed the vegan dishes on offer, and wrote in a post, “Laughter is brightest where food is the best. Thank you @theshilpashetty @rajkundra9 for being such fabulous hosts. The Deshmukhs @geneliad @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh & yours truly have devoured the delicacies of #Bastian - especially the vegan menu.”

According to a 2019 Economic Times report said that Shilpa invested between Rs 10-15 crore into the brand. She was quoted as saying, “Bastian has always been one of my favourite restaurants. I believe that we are what we eat, which is why this venture is even more exciting. Plans to expand the brand across domestic and international markets are also in the works.”

Meanwhile, she’s expected to return to acting with roles in Nikamma and Hungama 2. She welcomed daughter Samisha earlier this year. She has a son, Viaan, with Raj Kundra.

