Valentine's Day 2022: Social media's darling couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are celebrating the day of love on February 14 in the most endearing way possible. The couple took to Instagram to share adorable pictures to ring in Valentine's Day and left fans swooning over their chemistry. While Anand posted several throwback photos of him and Sonam together, the actor shared a single click from their recent outing. The Internet also filled the comments section with praises for the two lovebirds and called them the definition of a power couple.

On February 14, Sonam took to her Instagram page to celebrate the day of love with Anand Ahuja. She posted a throwback photo with Anand that showed the 38-year-old entrepreneur looking lovingly at his wife. "Happy [love] day. Nothing more important than [love]," Sonam captioned the post. However, Anand was left confused by the photo and wrote, "Looooove. Why don't I have this photo," he wrote.

The picture shows Sonam dressed in an off-the-shoulder ankle-length dress featuring a black polka dot print done on a white backdrop, a ruffled neckline, and a fit and flared silhouette. She teamed the ensemble with a fuchsia pink-polka dot printed silk cape draped on the shoulder, a vintage necklace, matching earrings and black sandals. And Anand looked dapper wearing a black suit, pastel blue shirt and a striped tie.Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate Valentine's Day with loved-up posts: Fans says 'definition of power couple'

Anand too posted several throwback photos that captured the couple's bond over the years and captioned it, " Forever #EverydayPhenomenal." The pictures are from the two lovebird's various outings around the world, looking stylish as ever.

See Anand's post here:

After Sonam and Anand shared the posts on their official pages, many fans and celebrities took to the comments section to shower the couple with love. Tan France of Netflix's Queer Eye series commented, "Gosh, you guys are pretty." Another user wrote, "Definition of POWER COUPLE."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Sonam and Anand's post.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The biggest names in the industry attended the couple's wedding festivities, which took place in Mumbai.