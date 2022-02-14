Happy Valentine's Day: Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day with cute game that helps you reunite 2 hamsters

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Valentine's Day is here, and so is Google's adorable interactive Doodle to celebrate the day of love today, February 14. Every year people celebrate Valentine's Day with their loved ones, and each year, Google shares a fun doodle to commemorate the festival. This year's Google Doodle comes with loads of cuteness and fun. It features two love-stricken hamsters separated by a treacherous maze in the shape of Google's logo. Your job is to solve the maze and help the hamsters unite.

Google took to its official Doodle page to talk about the concept of today's animation and wrote, "Sometimes love takes you by surprise. It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species)." They added, "Just look at the two smitten hamsters featured in today's interactive 3-D Doodle. Can you piece their path together and clear the way for them to scamper into each other's precious paws? As they say, home is where the heart is. Happy Valentine's Day."

People navigating the Google homepage will get welcomed by the brand new Valentine's Day Doodle. You can play the interactive game by clicking on the play button. Then, a maze will appear on the screen. Your job is to help the two hamsters reunite by pulling a series of levers and switches until Google's logo is complete. The completed Google logo will act as a tunnel for the two hamsters to reach each other. After the hamsters reunite, a heart will appear with a message saying Happy Valentine's Day on screen.

Valentine's Day Celebrations:

Valentine's Day is one of the most awaited festivals every year. On this day, couples across the world get together to celebrate the day of love by expressing their feelings for their special someone, showering them with gifts, going on romantic dinners, and so much more. The day of love has its origins in the Roman festival of Lupercalia and gained popularity around the 17th century.

