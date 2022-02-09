Single on Valentine's Day 2022? Try these 8 fun ways to get through the days of love

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: We all know Valentine's Day can be a loving holiday full of joy and genuine gratitude for the special someone in people's lives. However, come February, there is an avalanche of Valentine's Day-related decorations everywhere you go. Thus, for some people, both single and in relationships, Valentine's Day ends up becoming an annoying and unnecessary celebration. Especially, for the singles and those going through a recent breakup.

But before you reach for that pint of ice cream to douse your annoyance or hatred for this festival, we're here to tell you that it doesn't have to be this way. You can still plan an amazing day for yourself on February 14. Just because Valentine's Day is promoted as a day for couples doesn't mean you cannot commemorate this festival of love by celebrating self-love instead. So, we decided to list eight cool ways you can do the same.

Have a Regular Day

Just have a regular day. (Pexels)

Just because everyone says so doesn't mean that you have to do anything special on Valentine's Day to get through it. You can treat this festival as any regular day by waking up and following your usual schedule. Sometimes the best way to enjoy a day is by spending quality time with yourself and connecting with your mind.

Host a Singles-Only Dinner Party

Host a singles-only dinner party at your home. (Unsplash)

Ditch the friends who are in a relationship and have plans on Valentine's Day. Instead, host a singles-only dinner party. Spending time with your best friends is an incredible way of celebrating the day of love without involving romance. Cook dinner, dance the night away and don't forget to toast to your singlehood. If you want, invite those friends who are in a relationship but don't like the idea of Valentine's Day - partners not allowed, obviously.

Cook Dinner for Your Parents

Cook dinner for your parents.(Pexels)

If you live with your parents because of the Covid-19 pandemic, take some time out to celebrate Valentine's Day by cooking a romantic dinner for them. After all, the best way to mark this day is by celebrating your parents' love. Set the table, light candles, and open a good bottle of wine. If you are a single-parent child, whip up your parent's favourite dish and enjoy some quality time with them.

Bake a Cake For Yourself

Bake a cake for yourself.(Pexels)

If you love baking and having sweets is your weakness, make a delectable dessert and don't share it with anyone. Choose a recipe that's a little more advanced, and believe us, you will be proud of yourself once you are done and have that first bite.

Try A New Recipe

Enjoy a lavish spread. (Pexels)

Prepare a lavish spread for yourself on Valentine's Day if you love cooking instead of baking. Pick an exotic dish you have always wanted to try, and get busy in the kitchen. You will be relishing the tasty result of your hard work at the end of the day.

Plan a Date With Your Best Friend

Plan a date with your best friend. (Pexels)

Meet up with your best friend and spend some quality time with them. Plan the day beforehand and enjoy doing both of your favourite activities the entire time you are together. After all, best friend love is something to celebrate.

Stay off Social Media

Valentine's Day is the best time to stay off social media(Pexels)

Yes, you read that right. Valentine's Day is the best time to stay off social media and avoid all the happy couple photos clogging up your feed. If you are just out of a relationship, you should try this step and avoid checking up on your ex-partner. Additionally, with all the stress from your everyday life and balancing platonic relationships, you're likely in need of rest anyway. This is the digital detox you need.

Do That Thing Your Ex Complained About

Do the things that your ex complained about. (Pexels)

This hack is for people looking for ways to deal with a recent breakup. Valentine's Day is the time to do all the things you had avoided because your ex got annoyed. Did your ex scoff at your love for rom-com or K-dramas? Refused to try your favourite cuisine? Bask in the freedom of being able to do all of this and more.

In the end, remember that being single isn't the worst thing. It's easy to feel bad about yourself if you are single on Valentine's Day, but it is necessary to know that you don't need another person to be happy. You are enough and can do so many fun things alone. So, how will you celebrate Valentine's Day?