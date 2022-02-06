Valentine's Week Full List 2022: Rose Day to Kiss Day, significance and all you need to know about the days of love

Valentine's Week 2022: The month of love is here, and people are already excited about it. Come February, and many look forward to spending time with their dear ones by going on romantic dates, gifting them special tokens of love, asking out their potential love interest, and more, courtesy of the universal celebrations of Valentine's Day on February 14. On this day, those in love indulge in doing all the mushy things for their partners and potential dates. However, Valentine's Day is not celebrated just for a single day. The festivities of love last for an entire week. Before Valentine's Day, people also celebrate Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day. And each day has its own significance.

Valentine's Day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century. However, several legends surrounding Saint Valentine have evolved with time. Over the years, this festival has been overly commercialised, with people making grand gestures for their partners and celebrating love and companionship.

So, if you have a special someone but are confused about the love date sheet, we have got you sorted. Scroll ahead to know all about the days of love, their dates, and what they mean.

February 7 - Rose Day

The Valentine's Day celebrations start a week before with Rose Day when people express their love by giving roses to each other. The colour of the roses also defines the sentiments behind them. If someone gifts their loved one with a red rose, it signifies the emotion of love. However, a yellow rose symbolises friendship.

February 8 - Propose Day

The next day is celebrated as Propose Day. As the name suggests, on this day, people express their feelings to their partner or someone they have a crush on. Many even pop the question to their partner on this day.

February 9 - Chocolate Day

The third day of Valentine's Week is Chocolate Day. On this day, people forget about all the bitterness in their lives and exchange sweet and delicious chocolates. Many pamper their partners or crushes by gifting them a box of chocolates or an assorted collection of candies.

February 10 - Teddy Day

On the fourth day, people in love gift their partners a cuddly teddy bear. The idea is to give your beloved a plush toy to express your love for the person and make them happy. A cute teddy bear can change a distressed mood and bring a smile to their faces.

February 11 - Promise Day

On February 11, couples celebrate Promise Day. They mark this day by making promises to stay together through thick and thin, to make their relationships stronger. This fifth day of Valentine's Week is all about committing to making your relationship last.

February 12 - Hug Day

The sixth day of Valentine's Week is Hug Day. On this day, people comfort their loved ones by hugging them. Sometimes when words can't explain an emotion or complicated situation, a hug can solve the problem. After all, nothing fixes emotional cracks, doubts or anxiousness about the future better than a big warm hug.

February 13 - Kiss Day

Kiss day is celebrated just before Valentine's Day, on February 13. Lovers seal their love with a kiss on this day. Valentine's Week is all about expressing affection towards your loved ones, and a kiss is the best way to show it.

February 14 - Valentine's Day

Finally, the day of love is celebrated on February 14 every year. Couples celebrate this day by spending time together, going on romantic dates, doing romantic gestures for each other, gifting each other, planning surprises, and more.

Though Valentine's Week has become quite popular in the past years, many believe they do not need anyone appointed day to celebrate their love. What do you think? Are you celebrating Valentine's Week this year?