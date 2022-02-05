Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal's kaftan is perfect pick for Valentine's Day dinner with partner: Here's what it costs

Actor Kajal Aggarwal delighted fans on social media after her husband Gautam Kitchlu confirmed that they are expecting their first child. After announcing the news, the mom-to-be has been giving a peek into her busy schedule through Instagram. She dropped several stylish looks on her timeline, and the most recent one is a perfect inspiration for Valentine's Day celebrations with your beau. We even found out the price details. Keep scrolling to find out.

Kajal took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a kaftan dress for a photoshoot at a resort in Dubai. The star served simple elegance and flaunted her pregnancy glow in the images, and we are swooning. The ensemble is from the shelves of Gopi Vaid Design. If you are celebrating Valentine's Day with your partner or just planning to chill alone at home, Kajal's look is perfect for it.

Keen on buying Kajal's kaftan dress for your wardrobe? It is currently available on the Gopi Vaid Design website. It is called the Marigold Buti Kaftan Dress and will cost you ₹16,500.

Kajal Aggarwal's kaftan dress. (gopivaid.com)

Coming to the design details, the kaftan comes in a yellow shade. It features a plunging V neckline, gathered elements on the torso and waist with an embroidered belt, gota patti borders on the cuffs, billowy sleeves, and a flowy silhouette.

Kajal wore the kaftan dress with minimal accessories. The star chose a sleek watch, rings, and statement dangling earrings adorned with tassels, seashells and ornate bronze gold plating. Her glam picks include berry-toned lip shade, dewy base make-up and blushed cheeks. In the end, the star's pregnancy glow elevated the entire look.

Kajal Aggarwal teams kaftan with statement jewels.

Kaftans have become a celebrity favourite ever since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Additionally, many diva's from the film industry chose this staple look for their pregnancy wardrobe, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neha Dhupia. Its flowy silhouette and effortless vibe make it a perfect look for the summer season. You can style it with statement jewellery like Kajal or go high on glam with bold make-up picks for Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, Kajal tied the knot with Gautam in Mumbai in October 2020. The couple's close friends and family members attended the festivities.

