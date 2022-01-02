Kajal Aggarwal is gorgeous beyond words in emerald green gown with thigh-high slit: Pics inside

Actor Kajal Aggarwal grabbed headlines yesterday after her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, announced her pregnancy on social media. He had posted a picture of Kajal to welcome 2022 and used a pregnant woman emoji in the caption, which got the internet talking. Following the announcement, Kajal took to Instagram to reveal her stunner look for New Year's bash, and we love it.

Kajal slipped into an embellished emerald green gown to enjoy the New Year's party with her family and husband, Gautam. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label, Bhawna Rao Couture, and she teamed it with equally shimmery accessories. Take a look at the pictures here:

Kajal's backless gown features barely-there metallic straps, a plunging neckline with an intricately cut outline and a figure-hugging fit that accentuated the actor's curves.

Take a look at Gautam Kitchlu's pregnancy-announcement post:

The dress came doused with sequinned and beaded embellishments done in various patterns. In the end, the risqué thigh-high slit on the side added a touch of elegance to the mommy-to-be's look.

Kajal teamed the ensemble with shiny silver pointed pumps and emerald and silver statement rings. Side parted wavy open locks, emerald green eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, glossy nude brown lips, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded off the glam.

Earlier, Kajal had posted a loved-up photo of Gautam hugging her to welcome the new year and wish her Instagram family. "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam. Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts," she captioned the post.

Kajal and Gautam recently celebrated their first anniversary. The couple tied the knot on October 30, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.