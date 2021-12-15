Kajal Aggarwal is fashion world's pocket full of sunshine in 58k Anarkali set

Is it summer already or did South sensation Kajal Aggarwal just walked in with her smoking hot charms? Oozing oomph in a sleeveless Phulkari Anarkali with churidar, Kajal left us smitten with her sizzling ethnic look as she turned the fashion world's pocket full of sunshine.

Taking to her social media handle, Kajal shared a slew of pictures from her recent photoshoot that showed her slaying the sartorial game. The pictures featured the diva donning a floor-length Anarkali kurti that came in yellow base and sported multicoloured Phulkari embroidery all over.

The strappy kurti came with a sweetheart neckline to add to the hotness quotient and sported a deep low back. It was teamed with a pair of matching churidaar and layered with a gota detailing dupatta.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a mid-parted bun, Kajal accessorised ehr look with a pair of statement earrings, a kada bangle and finger rings from Maya Sanghavi Jewels and a potli from Beau Monde Accessories. She completed her attire with a pair of juttis from Needledust.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kajal amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Styled by celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Sayali Vidya, Kajal struck elegant poses for the camera and set the Internet on fire.

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer label Sukriti & Aakriti that boasts of diverse designs and eclectic taste with the intention to revive, restore and celebrate the flower-work handicraft in their own vivid, vibrant and contemporary wardrobe style so as to push for a wider appeal. The Phulkari Anarkali set originally costs ₹58,240 on the designer website.

Kajal Aggarwal's Phulkari Anarkali set from Sukriti & Aakriti (sukritiandaakriti.com)

Phulkari is an embroidered textile craft of Punjab, mainly done by women in their leisure time. As an important part of Punjabi culture, Phulkari used to be embroidered by artisans onto a canvas of khaddar.

The designs and geometric motifs of phulkari are made using a needle and thread with an unlimited colour palette. The ornamentation is the richest mode of expressing emotions and aesthetics through the usage of needle and thread.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter