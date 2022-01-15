Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy glow in embroidered silk suit wins hearts: Check out photos

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, is winning hearts over the internet with her latest pictures in a beautiful ethnic ensemble. The star took to Instagram to wish her fans during the ongoing festivities.

On January 15, Saturday, the pregnant star posted two pictures of herself dressed in a pretty embroidered suit set that garnered more than 2 lakh likes. The ensemble is from the shelves of Manish Malhotra's designer label and a perfect pick for attending a low key puja at home.

Take a look at the post:

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal is gorgeous beyond words in emerald green gown: Pics inside

The new mom-to-be shared the photos with the caption, "May this Makar Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Lohri/Pongal/Uttarayan fill your life with joy, happiness, love and good health. Wishing you and your family Happy festivities."

Kajal won the contrasting colour game with this enigmatic look and flaunted her swoon-worthy pregnancy glow. The ensemble she wore features a short silk kurti in a pastel brown shade. It comes replete with tassel diamantes adorned on the cuffs and floral threadwork, done in blue and yellow shades on the front and back and the long sleeves.

Kajal Aggarwal stuns in a pretty silk suit set.

Kajal paired the kurta with turquoise blue palazzo pants featuring a flowy silhouette and embroidered patti attached to the hem. She rounded off the ensemble by draping a matching zari dupatta embroidered with the same patti border on her shoulder.

Kajal's ethnic look came together with minimal accessories. She chose embroidered Kolhapuri sandals, rings, a pearl-adorned choker necklace and earrings.

Kajal's ethnic look came together with minimal accessories.

Side parted tresses left open to sculpt her face, plum lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, blushed cheeks and dewy skin rounded off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal's husband, Gautam Kitchlu, had confirmed her pregnancy in a New Year post. He had posted a photo of the star with the caption, "Here's looking at you 2022," and a pregnant woman emoji.

The couple tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family in Mumbai in October 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON