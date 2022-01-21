Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal's glow is unmissable in stunning yellow suit for a new shoot: Pics inside

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has been on the ninth sky ever since she and her husband Gautam Kitchlu confirmed that they are expecting their first child. After making the announcement around New Year, Kajal has shared several photos with her 20 million strong Instagram family. With her latest post, Kajal won our hearts with her sartorial elegance.

On Thursday, Kajal took to Instagram to post several photos of herself wearing a gorgeous yellow ethnic ensemble. The 36-year-old actor posted a set of three pictures on the photo and video sharing app. She displayed three emotions in it, namely Sheel (modesty), Saahas (Courage) and Sharam (Shyness), and captioned the photos the same.

Kajal slipped into a yellow cotton suit for the photoshoot. It features a V neckline kurti adorned with floral print, done in brown and white shades, and quarter length bell sleeves in see-through fabric. An embroidered gold patti border attached to the neck and the cuff of the sleeves added a chic touch to the ensemble.

ALSO READ | Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy glow in embroidered silk suit wins hearts

Kajal wore the outfit with minimalistic jewellery pieces. She chose diamond and stone adorned sleek silver rings and chandelier-style earrings decorated with white silver stones and beads and gold plating in the middle.

In the end, Kajal rounded off the glam picks with a glossy pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, sharp contour, beaming highlighter and on-fleek eyebrows.

Earlier, Kajal had wished her followers on the occasion of Makar Sankranti by posting pictures of herself dressed in a brown and turquoise green silk kurti and palazzo suit set. The ensemble is from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra's label.

See the photos below:

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal's husband, Gautam Kitchlu, had confirmed her pregnancy in a New Year post. He had posted a photo of the star with the caption, "Here's looking at you 2022," and a pregnant woman emoji.

Kajal tied the knot with Gautam in Mumbai in October 2020. The couple's close friends and family members attended the festivities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON