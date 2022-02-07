Valentine's Week: 5 best pieces of relationship advice by experts

The Valentine's Week has got us binge watching romcoms and dreaming of whirlwind romances and if you are looking for tips to help you work on things to create a harmonious alliance with your crush or partner and keep the spark of romance alive, we got your sorted with 5 best pieces of relationship advice by experts. Valentine's Week has kickstarted with Rose Day this Monday and in the run up to Valentine's Day this February 14, we asked a life coach and a counsellor for 5 best pieces of relationship advice that can maintain the romance in a bond and make you couple goals.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Jyotsna Ahuja, Founder of The White Space, shared, “Two of the biggest challenges people face in relationships are: One, we expect the partner to fulfill certain expectations or fill in specific shoes, which the partner inevitably ends up feeling the pressure of over time. Second, we forget that the partner actually both holds as well as reflects the unintegrated parts of ourselves.”

She advised, “Your partner is nothing but a mirror to you. The things you both like and dislike about each other are actually the things deep within that you feel about yourself. Assimilating and integrating these well, brings about much wholesomeness and intimacy and healing in real, loving partnerships.”

Pointing out that there is plenty of relationship advice that a person gives on the basis of the foundation of your relationship, Life Coach Sheetal Shaparia listed the 5 most important things that you must remember in order to keep the relationship alive. These include:

1. Reciprocate everything in the relationship. It’s important that you both take equal efforts to keep the relationship going because one sided relationships never survive.

2. Communicate as much as you can. If at any point, you feel that your partner is doing something you don’t like, talk it out instead of letting it grow. Even after a fight, talk about what’s concerning both of you and find a solution.

3. Build understanding. When your partner tries to express themselves and shares their problems, instead of judging them you must try and understand their point of view. A couple who does not understand each other will never succeed in the relationship.

4. Appreciate every tiny effort that your partner takes for you. Be it something as small as making you a cup of coffee. Count every little thing that you partner does and make them feel appreciated for everything that they do for you.

5. Make them feel like you’re still trying to win them. Going out on dates, healthy flirting and small surprises are some of the things that help you keep the spark in the relationship going.