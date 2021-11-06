Sonam Kapoor in beauteous anarkali set makes Anand Ahuja's world spin, pics inside

Actor Sonam Kapoor with her husband, Anand Ahuja, celebrated Diwali at her London home this year. The star took to Instagram to share several pictures from her festive photoshoot, wearing a bespoke white anarkali set. She received many compliments from her followers on the social media site. Sonam's husband, Anand Ahuja, and mother, Sunita Kapoor, also showered their love in the comments section.

Sonam posted photos from her festive photoshoot on Instagram on Friday with the caption, "As the dawn marks the arrival of light in the world of darkness, may the lights of the Diwali mark the beginning of a shining new year in your life. Happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year! #Diwali #newyear."

The 36-year-old actor chose an embroidered anarkali set from the shelves of the ace-ethnic label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She teamed the ensemble with her mother, Sunita Kapoor's jewels. Scroll ahead to see Sonam's photos and to find out how she styled the beauteous ethnic label.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor attends Alexander McQueen's SS22 in ₹2 lakh oversize trench coat

Sonam's festive look featured a chikankari anarkali kurta decorated with intricate embroidery and multiple gheras, a signature designing style followed by the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It also came with a fit-and-flare silhouette, a key-hole neckline, and full sleeves.

Sonam teamed the kurta with a matching long skirt and chikankari dupatta, draped gracefully on her shoulders. Apart from intricate chikan work, the actor's outfit also featured sequinned embellishments.

Emerald and gold earrings with a statement emerald-pearl ring and matching hairpin rounded off Sonam's accessories with the ethereal white ensemble. A sleek 60s-inspired bun, smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, filled-in eyebrows, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks completed her glam picks.

After Sonam shared the photos, her post garnered more than 1 lakh likes and several comments. Anand Ahuja commented, "Making the world spin." As for Sunita Kapoor, she left several heart emoticons.

See more comments:

Sonam Kapoor's comments.

What do you think of Sonam's traditional look?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter