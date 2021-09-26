Priyanka Chopra is a vision in Earth-themed Prabal Gurung dress at Global Citizen Live event in Paris

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra attended and hosted the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday. She shared pictures and videos from the event on her social media account, giving fans a glimpse of her 'Evening in Paris' and her ensemble for the big night. To attend the show, the 39-year-old actor slipped into an Earth-themed dress and looked breathtaking as always.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures of herself posing with a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower at the Global Citizen Live event. She captioned the beauteous pictures, "An Evening in Paris." Law Roach, who works with Zendaya, styled and conceptualised Priyanka's look. Laurie Zanoletti and Morgane Martini did her hair and make-up.

Priyanka's stunning Earth-themed dress, an apt choice for the Global Citizen Live event, is by New York-based designer Prabal Gurung. It is from Gurung's Spring 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection and was adorned with sobering hues and alluring embellishments. Scroll ahead to see all pictures from the event and how Priyanka styled it.

Priyanka's bespoke jacquard gown for the night came in ice blue, green, and black shades. The ensemble was embroidered in sleek and intricate patterns all over. Sheer patterned cut-out leaves embellished on the skirt added another layer of remarkable charm.

The strappy and backless gown featured a halter neckline. The bodice and the skirt came attached with an ice blue patterned belt, cinched at the waist and adorned with buttons. The flounced silhouette of the skirt gave a dreamy and elegant vibe to Priyanka's look.

The Citadel star wore the dress with metallic gold pumps and sleek hoop earrings. She left her locks open in a middle parting and styled them in soft wavy curls. A blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, and minimal make-up rounded off Priyanka's glam.

