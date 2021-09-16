Priyanka Chopra in Dior leopard sweatshirt aces street style look at JFK, here's what its cost

Global icon and actor Priyanka Chopra travelled to New York to celebrate her husband, Nick Jonas' 29th birthday on September 16. The actor was in London for the past few months as she was shooting for Citadel there. She was snapped arriving at the John F Kennedy International Airport. However, it was her airport look that caught our eyes.

Priyanka arrived at the JFK looking comfortable in a baggy printed sweatshirt and tights. She nailed the airport look in an effortless ensemble, and in case you want to ramp up your airport wardrobe, definitely take cues from her.

Priyanka chose an oversized sweatshirt from Christian Dior that comes at a whopping cost, but more on that later. Scroll ahead to see her pictures from the JFK airport and how she styled her look.

The leopard printed Christian Dior sweatshirt that Priyanka Chopra chose for her flight to the US featured a loose-fitting with the brand's name printed right on the torso.

Baggy sleeves, a hooded detail, and a zipper neckline added to the street style aesthetic of the clothing item. If you wish to know the cost of the sweatshirt, we have found the details for you. It is from the Pre-Fall 2021 collection of the label and costs ₹3,88,284.

The Christian Dior sweatshirt. (buyma.us)

Priyanka wore the sweatshirt with calf-length black tights and a black jacket wrapped around her waist. She left her tresses open with the attire and accessorised the look with a NY baseball cap, black lace-up boots, and a black face mask.

The Desi Girl arrived in the US because the Jonas Brothers, Nick's band with Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, are currently touring the country for the Remember This Tour concert. Priyanka has been staying in London for quite some time now. She has been shooting for her upcoming series Citadel, an Amazon Prime series, with the Eternals star Richard Madden.

