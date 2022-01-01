Sonam Kapoor in 1 lakh kaftan dress kisses Anand Ahuja and celebrates New Year 2022: All pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor wished her husband Anand Ahuja Happy New Year 2022 by sharing loved-up pictures online on January 1. Sonam cuddled and kissed Anand and even gave a glimpse of her dinner table and holiday decorations in the same post. However, it is Sonam's gorgeous kaftan dress that caught our eye. We love this simply stunning fashion moment.

Sonam shared the photos on her official Instagram page, and in its caption, she penned a note praising her husband. She wrote that Anand is a person she wants to spend every new year with because he is 'every year phenomenal'. The star also wished netizens good health and happiness in 2022.

"Happy new year to the love of my life. He is not just #everydayphenomenal, he is everyyearphenomenal and the person I want to spend every new year with. Wishing all of you good health, happiness and fulfilment in 2022. @anandahuja #newyear," Sonam captioned her New Year wish post.

Coming to the dress, the photo shows Sonam wearing a black high-neck crepe kaftan with fringed details. It is from the shelves of the Italian label Taller Marmo, and we even found the price detail if you wish to buy it.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate New Year 2022.

The ensemble features a satin tie-detailed high neck, wide sleeves, and a waterfall hem accented with a sweeping fringe. The asymmetric hemline and the unique structure of the kaftan added a charm to Sonam's breathtaking look.

The kaftan dress is called Mrs Ross fringed crepe kaftan and is available on the Taller Marmo website. It will cost you ₹1,24,629 approximately.

Mrs Ross fringed crepe kaftan dress. (net-a-porter.com)

Sonam wore standout jewels to complement the all-black look. She chose shiny Swarovski-adorned bracelets and matching drop earrings.

Centre-parted super silky tresses left open in soft waves, smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, nude brown lip shade, and bright red nail paint rounded off the glam picks.

What do you think of Sonam's kaftan dress?