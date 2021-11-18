Sonam Kapoor is a work of art in an ivory corset top. Special mention - her neck piece

Sonam Kapoor’s sartorial fashion sense always manages to set trends for fashion lovers. With every outfit, Sonam Kapoor ensures to put fashion police on immediate alert and for all the right reasons. On Wednesday, Sonam shared a snippet of one of her fashion photoshoots and the pictures are proof that the actor can blend simplicity and sass into a gorgeous look.

Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista – the plethora of pictures of the actor in stunning attires on her Instagram profile is proof of the same. On Wednesday, Sonam added to her best dressed diaries with yet another gorgeous look.

For the middle of the week, Sonam chose to go all ivory white in a corset top. The off-shoulder corset top is midriff-baring and hugged Sonam’s shape perfectly and showed off her curves. However, it is her neck piece which stole the show. To a rather simple and comfortable attire, Sonam added a whole lot of sass with her stunning neck piece from the house of Shaun Leane Jewellery. The gold couture quill choker is an architectural neck piece, designed to frame the jawline.

Sonam shared the set of pictures and accompanied it with a verse from the poem Invictus by the British poet William Ernest Henley. “Out of the night that covers me, black as the Pit from pole to pole. I thank whatever gods may be for my unconquerable soul,” she wrote. Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by hair stylist Daya Ruci, Sonam opted to wear her long straight tresses open with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Maria Asadi, Sonam chose to go with a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sonam was fashion-ready.

