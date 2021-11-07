Sonam Kapoor celebrates Diwali with her ‘whole universe’, husband Anand Ahuja, poses in his lap. See pics

Sonam Kapoor has shared pictures from her Diwali celebrations on Instagram in which she can be seen posing happily with her husband, Anand Ahuja.

Sonam and Anand are wearing color-coordinated traditional outfits for the images. One of them shows the couple posing together as they sit beside each other while another one shows her sitting in his lap. Sharing the pictures, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “My whole universe and everything that matters the most. I love you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal #diwali.”

Anand was quick to comment, “So cute my Jaan! … I told you though in that first pic my one eye is closed. My one eye blinks faster than the other I think.” The couple posed with a festive background. While they had curtains adorned with a string of jasmine flowers as the backdrop, a huge metal diya stand decorated with flowers was placed in one corner.

Anand Ahuja also posted a few pictures from the time and captioned them as, “The third picture is my fave but this order made more sense. .. #HaseeTohPhasee @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal.”

On Saturday, Sonam Kapoor had shared her own pictures in the same dress and wished her fans a happy Diwali. On the day of the festival, she posted a funny video wondering if one could get decked up as easily as it is visible on Instagram. “If only getting into glam was this easy! Hope everyone’s Diwali celebrations were filled with love, light, and lots of good food!” she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor also shared a video revealing that she prepared ‘besan ke laddoos’ - a popular sweetmeat traditionally prepared for Diwali puja.

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel by the same name. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's AK vs AK, which was released on Netflix last year. Sonam will next be seen in Blind.