Step inside Kriti Sanon's minimalistic bedroom with a dream catcher, paintings and window seat

Actor Kriti Sanon shared a glimpse of her minimalist bedroom during a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. The Bedhiya star addressed numerous questions asked to her. One of her fans asked her about her favourite place in her room.

Kriti Sanon shared a video to reveal that her favourite spot in her room was her bed. The video featured numerous glimpses of her room. This includes a white door, surrounded by brickwork-inspired wallpaper on both sides of the door, a small window, and a few framed artworks mounted on the wall behind the bed.

She also revealed that her bed was placed beside a window while she decorated her room with a contemporary lamp and a dream catcher. She also revealed that the right side of her bed offers the best lighting. Check out a few pictures from the room below:

Kriti Sanon recently hosted an AMA session.

Kriti Sanon gives a glimpse of the lamp resting beside her bed.

A look at the dream catcher and painting in Kriti Sanon's room.

Another view of Kriti Sanon's room.

During the same session, Kriti was also asked about her favourite corner of the house. The actor shared a picture resting on a couch beside a big window with her dog in her lap.

Kriti Sanon shared a picture of her favourite corner of her house.

Earlier this week, Kriti remembered marked four years of Raabta and remembered her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a montage video featuring behind-the-scenes moments, Kriti said, "I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. Films come and go.. But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others.. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.."

Also read: Step inside Sushmita Sen's earthy and cosy home; her love for arts is reflected in the interiors

Kriti recently wrapped up her upcoming project Bhediya. The actor stars alongside Varun Dhawan in the movie. Kriti is also expected to start filming her next project Adipurush soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON