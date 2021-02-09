IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta: 'My turbulent ship's anchor as well as iceberg'
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta: 'My turbulent ship's anchor as well as iceberg'

  • Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:03 PM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared the first look picture of fellow actor Tahir Raj Bhasin from her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She mentioned his character is called Satya in the movie.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Main poori life timer ke saath millisecond ke liye ladti rahi. Aur isne aake time ka concept hi khatam kar diya. Yeh hai Satya, is ‘jholer’ ke paas 2 minute noodle ki bhi ek minute wali recipe hai. Yeh meri turbulent ship ka anchor bhi hai aur iceberg bhi #LooopLapeta (All my life I have fought for every millisecond, and here comes a guy who has altered the concept of time. This is Satya, the 'jholer' who has a one-minute recipe for a two-minute noodle. He is both the anchor and the iceberg of my turbulent ship)."


The picture shows Tahir wearing a bandana and sun glasses, standing in what appears to be an empty factory. He is dressed in a rust-coloured t-shirt, light half-sleeve jacket and a pair of brown pants. He also a small bag in his hand.

A week back, Taapsee had similarly shared the first look of her character Savi from the film and had written: "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. (every once in a while there comes a time when one wonders "how did I end up here?" I too have been thinking of it) No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta."


The picture showed Taapsee, sitting on a covered toilet seat, with one leg on the other and a packet in hand.

Two days back, Taapsee shared a close look at her character Savi, who had worn her hair in braids. She had written: "When was the last time you did something for the first time.....#BeingSavi #LooopLapeta."

Also read: Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'

Looop Lapeta is the official adaptation of German film Run Lola Run. It stars Taapsee in the lead role. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, it is being jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari.

For a major part of January, Taapsee had been shooting for her other film, Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays an athlete who becomes a competitive runner, despite hailing from India's hinterland.

Tahir, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhichhore. He will also be seen in Ranveer Singh's 83.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bollywood taapsee pannu

Related Stories

Taapsee Pannu preps for Shaabash Mithu.
Taapsee Pannu preps for Shaabash Mithu.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu sharpens her cricket skills as she preps for Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared two pictures from her prep for her upcoming film, Shabaash Mithu. She will be seen as cricketer Mithali Raj in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need 'big films'.
Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need 'big films'.
bollywood

Called 'B grade' by Kangana, Taapsee says she doesn't need 'big films'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need to 'be a part of big films'. She was recently attacked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, who called her a 'B grade' actor, among other things.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Sara Ali Khan often shares pictures with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:29 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tabu started her career with the Telugu film Coolie No 1 in 1991.
Actor Tabu started her career with the Telugu film Coolie No 1 in 1991.
bollywood

Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Actor Tabu, who fetched good reviews for her last release A Suitable Boy, talks about being in the business for 30 years, 25 years of her first National Award, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut seems very proud of her work in Dhaakad and Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut seems very proud of her work in Dhaakad and Thalaivi.
bollywood

Kangana says she will give up arrogance if anyone can name actor with more range

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is back to tooting her own horn on Twitter. On Tuesday, she shared multiple pictures from her upcoming films, Thalaivi and Dhaakad, with a challenge for the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar play leads in Bachchan Pandey.
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar play leads in Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Kriti shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:03 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, titled Unfinished, released on Tuesday.
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, titled Unfinished, released on Tuesday.
bollywood

Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished released on Tuesday. In it, the actor has told the moving story of her life and the many challenges she faced in her career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their children at Kaziranga National Park.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap with their children at Kaziranga National Park.
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap took their children to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. He even shared a family picture from the holiday, on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan shared a throwback video to wish a friend on his wedding anniversary.
Salman Khan shared a throwback video to wish a friend on his wedding anniversary.
bollywood

Salman drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a throwback video from his young days to wish a close friend, Sadiq on his wedding anniversary. He also joked about how Sadiq's wife was the reason the marriage survived. He also had a piece of advice for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has talked about her extended family in her book, Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra has talked about her extended family in her book, Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka says everyone mentioned in her book has been sent a copy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:12 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra will be launching her memoir Unfinished on Tuesday. In a recent interview, she spoke about how she has sent copies of the book to everyone who has been mentioned in it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh.
Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh.
bollywood

When Sara Ali Khan said she wants to stay with Amrita Singh even after marriage

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:02 AM IST
On Amrita Singh's birthday, here's revisiting the time Sara Ali Khan said that she wants to live with her mother forever, even after marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Alisa Khan is also a certified astrologer.
Actor Alisa Khan is also a certified astrologer.
bollywood

Alisa Khan: I got more famous for my controversies than my films

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Actor Alisa Khan talks about her film journey, which started from My Husband’s Wife in 2010, and the numerous controversies she got embroiled in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Arjun Rampal was recently seen in the web film Nail Polish.
Actor Arjun Rampal was recently seen in the web film Nail Polish.
bollywood

Arjun Rampal: You are still out of sight if you do something terrible and no one watches it

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Actor Arjun Rampal says people did tell him that he shouldn’t stay away from films for a long time. but he argued what’s the use of doing a film which is bad and not even watched by audiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lisa Haydon poses with her husband, and eldest son.
Lisa Haydon poses with her husband, and eldest son.
bollywood

Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:33 PM IST
  • Lisa Haydon has announced in an Instagram video that she is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch the video, featuring her son Zack, here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
bollywood

Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Somy Ali has recounted the story of how she moved to India as a teenager, with the 'preposterous' idea of wanting to get married to Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year's in Ranthambore with their families.(Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year's in Ranthambore with their families.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia announces noble gesture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP