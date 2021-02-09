Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta: 'My turbulent ship's anchor as well as iceberg'
- Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
Actor Taapsee Pannu shared the first look picture of fellow actor Tahir Raj Bhasin from her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She mentioned his character is called Satya in the movie.
Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Main poori life timer ke saath millisecond ke liye ladti rahi. Aur isne aake time ka concept hi khatam kar diya. Yeh hai Satya, is ‘jholer’ ke paas 2 minute noodle ki bhi ek minute wali recipe hai. Yeh meri turbulent ship ka anchor bhi hai aur iceberg bhi #LooopLapeta (All my life I have fought for every millisecond, and here comes a guy who has altered the concept of time. This is Satya, the 'jholer' who has a one-minute recipe for a two-minute noodle. He is both the anchor and the iceberg of my turbulent ship)."
The picture shows Tahir wearing a bandana and sun glasses, standing in what appears to be an empty factory. He is dressed in a rust-coloured t-shirt, light half-sleeve jacket and a pair of brown pants. He also a small bag in his hand.
A week back, Taapsee had similarly shared the first look of her character Savi from the film and had written: "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. (every once in a while there comes a time when one wonders "how did I end up here?" I too have been thinking of it) No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta."
The picture showed Taapsee, sitting on a covered toilet seat, with one leg on the other and a packet in hand.
Two days back, Taapsee shared a close look at her character Savi, who had worn her hair in braids. She had written: "When was the last time you did something for the first time.....#BeingSavi #LooopLapeta."
Also read: Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'
Looop Lapeta is the official adaptation of German film Run Lola Run. It stars Taapsee in the lead role. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, it is being jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari.
For a major part of January, Taapsee had been shooting for her other film, Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays an athlete who becomes a competitive runner, despite hailing from India's hinterland.
Tahir, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhichhore. He will also be seen in Ranveer Singh's 83.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she will give up arrogance if anyone can name actor with more range
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra
- Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary
- Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a throwback video from his young days to wish a close friend, Sadiq on his wedding anniversary. He also joked about how Sadiq's wife was the reason the marriage survived. He also had a piece of advice for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says everyone mentioned in her book has been sent a copy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Sara Ali Khan said she wants to stay with Amrita Singh even after marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alisa Khan: I got more famous for my controversies than my films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal: You are still out of sight if you do something terrible and no one watches it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child
- Lisa Haydon has announced in an Instagram video that she is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch the video, featuring her son Zack, here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16
- Somy Ali has recounted the story of how she moved to India as a teenager, with the 'preposterous' idea of wanting to get married to Salman Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia announces noble gesture
- Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox