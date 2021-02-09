Actor Taapsee Pannu shared the first look picture of fellow actor Tahir Raj Bhasin from her upcoming film, Looop Lapeta. She mentioned his character is called Satya in the movie.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: "Main poori life timer ke saath millisecond ke liye ladti rahi. Aur isne aake time ka concept hi khatam kar diya. Yeh hai Satya, is ‘jholer’ ke paas 2 minute noodle ki bhi ek minute wali recipe hai. Yeh meri turbulent ship ka anchor bhi hai aur iceberg bhi #LooopLapeta (All my life I have fought for every millisecond, and here comes a guy who has altered the concept of time. This is Satya, the 'jholer' who has a one-minute recipe for a two-minute noodle. He is both the anchor and the iceberg of my turbulent ship)."





The picture shows Tahir wearing a bandana and sun glasses, standing in what appears to be an empty factory. He is dressed in a rust-coloured t-shirt, light half-sleeve jacket and a pair of brown pants. He also a small bag in his hand.

A week back, Taapsee had similarly shared the first look of her character Savi from the film and had written: "Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai “How did I end up here?” main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. (every once in a while there comes a time when one wonders "how did I end up here?" I too have been thinking of it) No, not the shit pot, but the shit life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride #LooopLapeta."





The picture showed Taapsee, sitting on a covered toilet seat, with one leg on the other and a packet in hand.

Two days back, Taapsee shared a close look at her character Savi, who had worn her hair in braids. She had written: "When was the last time you did something for the first time.....#BeingSavi #LooopLapeta."

Looop Lapeta is the official adaptation of German film Run Lola Run. It stars Taapsee in the lead role. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, it is being jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari.

For a major part of January, Taapsee had been shooting for her other film, Rashmi Rocket, in which she plays an athlete who becomes a competitive runner, despite hailing from India's hinterland.

Tahir, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhichhore. He will also be seen in Ranveer Singh's 83.





