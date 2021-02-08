IND USA
Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need 'big films'.
bollywood

After being called 'B grade' by Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu says she doesn't need 'big films'

  • Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need to 'be a part of big films'. She was recently attacked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, who called her a 'B grade' actor, among other things.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't need 'big films' like her contemporaries, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, because she chooses to be a part of 'good stories' instead.

Taapsee was responding to a fan's tweet, in which they'd said that she is in her 'own league'. The fan wrote, "#DeepikaPadukone and #AliaBhatt are having big films in their kitty. It will be a good competition between these two actress for the no1 spot in coming years. Also @taapsee is in her own league with some superb line-ups.."

Taapsee replied, "Thank you Rahul. But I don’t believe I need to be a part of ‘big films’ I believe in being a part of ‘good stories’ and contribute in making it big."


Taapsee has several films in the pipeline. She recently wrapped filming Rashmi Rocket, and is prepping for Shabaash Mithu. She will also appear in Looop Lapeta and Haseen Dillruba. Deepika is filming Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, and Alia is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic

Taapsee was recently attacked online by actor Kangana Ranaut, who once again called her a 'B grade' actor, among other insults, such as 'wannabe, desperate and clueless moron.' When one person tagged Taapsee in a tweet, which showed Kangana's comments against her, Taapsee wrote, "But what if those are the basics of someone’s DNA? Or RNA? Or even platelets." The person had said in their tweet that Kangana's reaction would have been 'funny' had it not been 'toxic or abusive'.


