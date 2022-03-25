The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri says 'people who support terrorist groups are the ones criticising the film'

The Kashmir Files writer and director Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to those who have been calling his film a polarising one. A section of the society has criticised the film for allegedly misrepresenting the tensions which has turned a matter of debate even in the Parliament. Vivek has now said that those who are criticising his film are the ones who support terrorist groups. Also read: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reveals two men entered his office: ‘They pushed the manager, asked for me’

The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and others. It has already crossed ₹200 crore at the domestic box office and is still running in theatres.

Respoding to the claims that The Kashmir Files is a polarising film, Vivek told ETimes, “It's a great service to democracy that you polarise between the evil and the good. Actually, I will not use the word polarise, I would say differentiate and segment people who are pro humanity, people who believe in human values and human rights, and the people who are from the terrorism industry. People who give ideological or intellectual or media support to terrorists. So today on one side, we have a huge number of people who believe in humanity, and the other side has very small numbers.

"Out of the 2 crores people who saw this film you won’t find a single person who will say this film is a polarising film. People who support terrorist groups are the ones criticising the film. The Kashmir Files is not dividing or polarising it is differentiating between Ram and Raavan."

On being asked if he would like to say anything to those who have been slamming the film, Vivek simply said, “Why should I say anything to terrorists?”

Several Bollywood celebrities and politicians have hailed the film. Aamir Khan has asked every Indian to watch the film and said, it is made on this subject and should recall how it feels when a person goes through such trauma.”

