The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reveals two men entered his office: ‘They pushed the manager, asked for me’

Vivek Agnihotri, who has kicked up a political storm with his movie The Kashmir Files, has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF commando cover. Seven to eight commandos of the CRPF now guard Vivek Agnihotri round the clock across India.

Talking about how he has been receiving threats after the release of the film, Vivek told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, "Yes, there have been threats. Recently two boys barged into our office when my wife and I were not there. Only a manager, a middle aged lady was here. They pushed her with the door, she fell, they asked for me and then fled. I never spoke about this incident because I didn’t want such elements to get any publicity. I told them not to bother with the security. But they said they have to."

According to PTI, official sources said the 'Y' category security has been given to him because of his increased threat perception after the release of The Kashmir Files. The decision to provide him with the fourth-highest category security in the country has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the sources said. This move came weeks after Vivek Agnihotri claimed a threat to his life over the release of his film.

The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and others. It crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the domestic box office in 12 days of its release.

