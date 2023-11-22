Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 10: Salman Khan film crosses 400 crore mark, Katrina Kaif reacts

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 10: Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has set a new record. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a new post as the film entered the ₹400 crore club globally. (Also Read | Tiger 3 box office collection day 10: Salman Khan film collects ₹6 crore on second Tuesday) Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 10: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan at the success meet for the film.

Tiger 3 grosses ₹ 400 cr globally

YRF shared a poster of Tiger 3. It read, “The highest grossing Diwali release in history [Indian languages] 10 days. ₹400.50 crore ($48.25 m) worldwide gross. India ₹298 cr GBOC ( ₹244.80 cr NBOC), overseas ₹102.50 cr GBOC ($ 12.30 m).”

Katrina reacts to film minting ₹ 400 crore

As per news agency ANI, Katrina Kaif shared her excitement as Tiger 3 crossed ₹400 crore worldwide. ANI quoted her as saying, "The Tiger franchise has only given me love since 2012! So, it is an amazing feeling to have received so much warmth for over a decade now. Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and now Tiger 3 are films that have been a part of my cinematic journey and growth as an artist and it's something that I cherish greatly."

Katrina added, "To have a successful franchise that gives us the opportunity to keep revisiting the characters is something I have been very fortunate to have in my career. Each Tiger film has challenged me physically and mentally. Celebrating this success and continued audience support is priceless and the joy, respect and appreciation the Tiger franchise has given me will always remain cherished."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3, an action thriller film, features Salman Khan, Katrina and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. It hit theatres on November 12. It minted ₹44.50 crore on release day. It is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

It also has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina).

The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

