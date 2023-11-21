Tiger 3 box office collection day 10: Salman Khan film collects 6 crore on second Tuesday

Tiger 3 box office collection day 10: Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the film is slowly inching closer to the ₹250 crore club in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is likely to mint just over ₹6 crore on Tuesday. The film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif would love to see Tiger 3's Zoya, Uri's Vihaan Shergill pair up onscreen) Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return as Tiger and Zoya.

Tiger 3 box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 earned ₹187.65 crore [Hindi: ₹183 crore; Telugu: ₹4.02 crore; Tamil: ₹63 lakh] in week one. On day six, Tiger 3 minted ₹13.25 crore [Hindi: ₹13 crore; Telugu: ₹17 lakh; Tamil: ₹8 lakh], on day seven ₹18.5 crore [Hindi: ₹18.25 crore; Telugu: ₹15 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh], on day 8 ₹10.5 crore [Hindi: ₹10.25 crore; Telugu: ₹15 lakh; Tamil: ₹1 lakh].

Tiger 3 earned ₹7.35 crore [Hindi: ₹7.25 crore; Telugu: ₹5 lakh; Tamil: ₹5 lakh] on day nine. The film is likely to mint ₹6.27 crore nett in India on its tenth day for all languages. This will take the film's total collection to ₹243.52 crore at the domestic box office. The film released in theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

About Tiger 3

Apart from Salman and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. Tiger 3 is set after the events of Pathaan and is a sequel to the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. The latest film in the YRF Spy Universe follows Salman Khan's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country. Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra.

The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Just like the two previous instalments, Tiger 3 focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

Tiger 3 song

On Monday, the makers of Tiger 3 unveiled a new romantic song titled Ruaan. On Instagram, Salman treated fans to the song and wrote, "#Ruaan. Full song out now." It is sung by Arijit Singh, who also lent his vocals to Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song. The song is composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil.

