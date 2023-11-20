Katrina Kaif would love to see Tiger 3's Zoya, Uri's Vihaan Shergill pair up onscreen: ‘Going to be fun’

Katrina Kaif has said that she it would be interesting to see her Tiger 3 character, Pakistani spy Zoya, and her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal's character from his iconic film Uri - Vihaan Shergill--pair up in a film. Katrina Kaif expressed interest in pairing up with Vicky Kaushal onscreen.

Katrina Kaif was speaking with News 18 in a new interview when she also talked about her action sequences in the new film opposite Salman Khan. (Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection day 8)

Uri-Tiger cross over?

Asked if she would like to do an action film with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina told the news channel, “It will be interesting to pair with him (in an action film). His character Vihaan Shergill from Uri: The Surgical Strike against Zoya from the Tiger franchise is going to be fun and will have to see how it works out (smiles). I always say that it will be very exciting to do something with him on screen." Vicky played the role of an army officer in Uri The Surgical Strike.

Katrina on her ‘tough’ towel-action sequence

Katrina added that Vicky is a phenomenal performer and his dedication towards his craft makes him good onscreen. She also talked about the much-talked-about action sequence from Tiger 3, which features her in a towel. “I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India. The credit goes to Adi (Producer Aditya Chopra) for thinking of this brilliant scene."

Katrina also called it a very difficult sequence to shoot, adding that it is also one of the best action sequences featuring women that she ever saw onscreen.

More about Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the third film in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's hit franchise Tiger. The two actors play Indian and Pakistani spies in the movie. The new film also marks Emraan Hashmi's entry in the franchise. He essays the role of the main antagonist in Tiger 3. The film is inching close to ₹250 crore at the box office in India.

