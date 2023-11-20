Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film sees huge dip, earns little over 10 crore

Tiger 3 box office collection: On Sunday, the same day as the World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, the spy film Tiger 3 saw a drop in business at the domestic box office. Tiger 3 earned roughly ₹10.25 crore nett, as per a report on Sacnilk.com. The film earned ₹18.5 crore nett in India on Saturday. Tiger 3 released in theatres on November 12. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection day 7 Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: Salman Khan plays superspy Tiger in the movie.

Tiger 3 box office collection

After opening at a massive ₹44.5 crore nett in India in all languages, Tiger 3 earned its highest day-wise collection so far, ₹59.25 crore nett in India in all languages, on its first Monday. The film registered its lowest collection on November 19, ₹10.25 crore nett.

Moreover, Tiger 3 earned ₹44.3 crore nett in all languages on day 3, ₹21.1 crore nett on day 4, ₹18.5 crore nett on day 5, ₹13.25 crore nett on day 6 and ₹18.5 crore nett on day 7. At the worldwide box office, Tiger 3 has earned over ₹357 crore worldwide in its first week in theatres.

Salman Khan on fans' love for Tiger franchise

The success of the Tiger franchise feels ‘very personal’, said actor Salman Khan, expressing gratitude to the audience for loving him in the action avatar of superspy Tiger as the latest installment of the film series continues to rake in big numbers at the box office.

The Tiger franchise, which started with 2012's Ek Tha Tiger, features Salman in the role of super spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Salman reprised the role in 2017's Tiger Zinda Hai, and now in Tiger 3, which released in theatres on Diwali.

"I’m grateful for the love that they have showered on me over the years and also for the love that they have given to my Tiger franchise! I have played the role of super-spy Tiger three times now. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me... It is a character for which I have put my body on the line every single time. I have actually given it my all. So, the success of these films are also very personal to me," Salman said in a recent statement.

