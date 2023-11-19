Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Film crosses gross total of 350 crore, may get affected by ICC World Cup final

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's third instalment in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, has crossed the gross worldwide total of ₹350 crore in its first week. The film had released on the day of Diwali and currently stands at a gross global total of ₹357 crore. Also read: Tiger 3 box office collection day 7 Salman Khan in the middle of an action scene in Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 total collection

According to Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 has earned ₹220 crore nett box office collection and ₹268 cross gross collection in India. The Maneesh Sharma directorial has earned ₹89 crore gross collection overseas. This takes its gross worldwide total to ₹357 crore.

Tiger 3's Sunday collections may be affected by the India vs Australia ICC World Cup final. Salman Khan had recently talked about releasing the film during the cricket World Cup and still working well at the box office.

Tiger 3 cast

Tiger 3 is part of Yash Raj Films' expanding spy universe. It stars Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and also has Revathi, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and Ranvir Shorey among the ensemble cast. Ashutosh Rana as Col Luthra and Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character from Pathaan have cameos in the film. The post credits scene also features Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War.

Salman Khan on Tiger 3 release amid World Cup

He had said at a fan event as per ANI, "Har game India jeeti hai and us dauran hum aaye toh jo humare collections hai woh bahaut hi ache hai. India ab (World Cup) jeet jaegi aur uske baad aap sab wapas theatres mein (India has won all the matches so far and during the ongoing World Cup, we came up with Tiger 3. Our film drew good collections. Now India will win the World Cup and you all will return to theatres)."

On the success of Tiger 3, he said as per ANI, "I'm grateful for the love that they have showered on me over the years and also for the love that they have given to my Tiger franchise! I have played the role of super-spy Tiger three times now. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me. It is a character for which I have put my body on the line every single time. I have actually given it my all. So, the success of these films is also very personal to me."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail