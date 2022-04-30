Twinkle Khanna felt like 'ball of gas' when Shah Rukh Khan lifted her in Baadshah song: 'I only had chana for a week'

Twinkle Khanna recently recalled that she felt like a ball of gas while filming a song in the 1999 action comedy film Baadshah, which starred Shah Rukh Khan opposite her. The actor-turned-writer shared that she had only been eating chickpeas to fit into the body-hugging clothes for the song, which were designed by Manish Malhotra. Also Read| Akshay Kumar shares group hug with daughter Nitara, pet Freddie; fans call it 'most adorable thing on internet'

The song in the question was Mohabbat Ho Gayee, a romantic song picturised on Twinkle and Shah Rukh. In the song, Twinkle wore a red catsuit-type outfit, a black printed jumpsuit, white trousers and a jacket with a grey crop-top, and black trousers with a floral crop top. She also wore a satin magenta top, paired with a matching half shrug and a black mini skirt with a slit. One of the sequences in this outfit shows Shah Rukh lifting her up as they dance in an elevator.

In a recent conversation with designer Manish Malhotra on her YouTube channel Tweak India, Twinkle shared, "Every time I had to wear Manish Malhotra clothes, it meant that either I was not eating, I had to suck my stomach in. There was one song where you had done the clothes and I ate only chana for a week." Manish recalled that it happened while they were filming the Baadshah song in Switzerland.

Twinkle then recalled, "I was very scared that if the hero lifts me I will just be like a ball of gas because all I had is chana. But that is what you had to do to wear your clothes." Manish revealed that such types of clothes became a trend after he designed Urmila Matondkar's clothes in Rangeela, and noted that the directors he was working with wanted clothes that were glamorous and sexy and short. He told Twinkle, "It was such a trend at that time that you also had to be a victim of that."

Baadshah was loosely based on the 1995 American film Nick of Time and the 1998 film Rush Hour. It also starred Johnny Lever, Sharat Saxena, and Deepshikha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON