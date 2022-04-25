Akshay Kumar shares group hug with daughter Nitara, pet Freddie; fans call it 'most adorable thing on internet'

On Monday, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a picture of husband, actor Akshay Kumar, holding their daughter Nitara. In the picture, the family's pet Freddie is also seen hugging Nitara and Akshay. Fans loved the new photo, calling it the best thing they saw on internet. Also Read: Akshay Kumar cuddles with a dog in cute new video, Twinkle Khanna reacts with love. Watch

Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, “Time for a group hug? Few things beat a dog with his wagging tail and the joy with which he leaps on you when you return home. Don’t you wish the humans we lived with greeted us with the same enthusiasm as well?”

One fan commented, “Absolutely! Wish us humans’ love was as unconditional, as unadulterated.” Another one said, “I wish! But nothing can beat the joy in the eyes of our furry friends.” One more fan wrote, “What a heart warming picture.” another one said, “Furry hugs. This is the most adorable thing I saw on internet”

Twinkle had previously shared a video of Freddie from her office visit a few weeks ago, in which he was seen with a pigeon in his mouth. She had written, "It was meant to be a take your dog to the office kind of day. I looked away for a moment and Mr Freddie sauntered into the balcony, somehow managed to catch a poor pigeon and was looking mighty pleased with himself. Moral of the story: How would I know! This is an Instagram post not Panchatantra Tales."

Akshay and Twinkle have worked in movies such as Zulmi and International Khiladi before they got married in 2001. They have two children together--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and his upcoming projects include Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Prithviraj. Twinkle used to be an actor but is now a bestselling writer.

