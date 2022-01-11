Akshay Kumar cuddles with a dog in cute new video, Twinkle Khanna reacts with love. Watch

On Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar posted a video of himself playing with a dog. Akshay's wife actor Twinkle Khanna reacted to the video.

Sharing the video, Akshay added the song Mere Yaaraa from his film Sooryavanshi, in the background. He captioned the video, “Lakhon mile, koi bhi na tumsa mila (I've met millions of people, but I have never met someone like you)….A million love songs can’t match this unconditional affection. Pets are pure."

In the video, Akshay is seen cuddling the dog and playing with it. Twinkle commented on the picture, as she dropped a heart emoji. While one fan said, “This is such a cute video.”

Last year, Akshay shared a video on his Twitter handle, in hhe was seen feeding a stray dog on the sets of a film. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Had a rather hungry visitor stop by the set during lunch today…finished off all the biscuits in a jiffy. #SuchAGoodBoy."

Had a rather hungry visitor stop by the set during lunch today...finished off all the biscuits in a jiffy. #SuchAGoodBoy pic.twitter.com/aMpiBBIvfN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 11, 2019

Akshay and Twinkle had two pets of German Shepherd breed, named Okie and Cleo. Okie passed away at the age of 14 in the year 2014. Twinkle often posts pictures of Cleo on social media.

Akshay has always been against annual cruelty. In 2020, when a pregnant elephant died in Kerala, after eating a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers, Akshay urged the government to implement stricter laws against animal cruelty. Sharing a picture on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter”

Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sOmUsL3Ayc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2020

Akshay was last seen in Rohit Shetty's hit film Sooryavanshi. Now, his upcoming film, Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, has been postponed due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in India. He also has Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan and Bachchan Pandey in the pipeline.

